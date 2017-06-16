Våra sämre sidor

En av frågorna som upptagit mig är främlingsfientligheten i Finland och varför våra ledande politiker så sparsamt vädjar till våra bättre sidor för att motverka den. Varför påminner de oss inte om vår förmåga till medkänsla och generositet? Eller om vår kapacitet att möta det främmande och om att den tillit man visar kan locka fram också andras bättre sidor? Varför tar de inte hjälp av FN:s allmänna förklaring om de mänskliga rättigheterna för att hamra in i oss att ”alla människor är födda fria och lika i värde och rättigheter … har utrustats med förnuft och samvete och bör handla gentemot varandra i en anda av gemenskap”?
Allt som oftast låter de i stället förstå att de som försvarar alla människors lika värde utgör den ena extrempunkten på en skala där den andra extremen är de rasistiska grupperingarna. Och att mellan dessa fåtaliga företrädare för ytterlighetshållningar finns en stor majoritet av ”tolkun ihmiset” som förtröstar på att vi i Finland lever i den bästa av världar där lagar stiftas och tolkas klokt och att vi utan samvetsbetänkligheter kan fortsätta att se om vårt hus och medan vi gör det känna oss kloka.
Jag hade tänkt ställa frågan retoriskt. Men igår medan jag borstade tänderna flöt frågans givna svar upp i mitt huvud: våra makthavare tiger för att de föredrar att majoriteten är trogen sina sämre sidor. Misstrogna medborgare är lättare att styra över än engagerade. Klokt och reserverat ger vi efter för känslan av att vi riskerar luras om vi öppnar oss – den som ger lillfingret förlorar som känt fort hela handen.
För hur skulle det se ut om landets invånare började ta deklarationerna om alla människors lika värde på fullt allvar? Ännu fler skulle uppröras över främlingsfientligheten och den förda asylpolitiken och prilliga av medkänsla springa omkring och granska lagar och deras verkställande, författa insändare och kolumner, starta upprop och trumma samman demonstrationer?
Frågan visar ändå med stor tydlighet att tanke och känsla i högsta grad hänger ihop. I spetsen för den medborgarrörelse som uppkommit mot den förda asylpolitiken står ledande personer inom kyrkan och den akademiska och kulturella världen.
Ett motdrag har då varit att reducera försvaret av det mänskliga till elitistiskt joller från biskopar och professorer som inte behöver befatta sig med konsekvenserna av sitt prat, en ”billig statusjakt inför en rättrogen publik”. Alla formulerar sig inte lika brutalt som Paul Lillrank (Hufvudstadsbladet 5.5.2017) men mellan raderna kan man ofta ana en liknande uppfattning.
Att vädja till våra goda sidor kunde utlösa en rörelse, göra vårt samhälle mera oberäkneligt, och kanske också, gud bevare, få människor i nöd att tro att de här kunde mötas av medmänsklighet. Flyktingar kunde börja söka sig hit i större antal. Vi skulle sättas på prov och säkert ibland brista, men med en annan inställning till oss själva och andra kunde vi, som det heter, växa. Det finns kraft i den medborgarrörelse som vuxit fram, medan våra politiker visar mycket lite av moraliskt ledarskap. Till slut får jag då också ställa min retoriska fråga: hur utvecklas det samhälle vars makthavare stryker invånarnas sämre sidor medhårs?
Henrika Ringbom
är författare
Fotnot: kolumnen skrevs innan regeringskrisen och rabaldret kring Sannfinländarna då Jussi Halla-aho valdes till partiordförande.
En reaktion på “Våra sämre sidor”
In this case I do not really believe in a conspiracy of politicians who think that “[m]isstrogna medborgare är lättare att styra”. Rather, I assume that they think that they have already enough complications on their plates (which may be correct) and, accordingly, no wish for any more. And meanwhile they will presumably feel fully confirmed in their “wisdom” by the development in other European countries. Of course I also remember that already at a time when the refugee problem was not yet all over the media, a certain Jussi Pajunen was admonishing the citizens of Helsinki not to give anything to those Romanian beggars (to whom we perhaps have become used meanwhile) – with the consequence that I was a number of times admonished by not-so-badly dressed women to do as Pajunen had said. In those days I saw also something like an aesthetic component in this: assuming that Kokoomus is a party whose members are counting progress by the number of golf courses, it is rather obvious that tidy, well cared for golf courses and beggars (or other untidy-looking strangers) simply do not fit together: Helsinki should be a representative city, as correctly-looking as the correctly dressed representatives of the Helsinki town government … .
Apart from this, there is of course general human psychology. As every demagogue worth the term knows, humans can most easily be recruited to become active in a common direction by sugesting that there is an ENEMY to be fought (this is as true for humans as it is for most of the other, furry primates) – although Romanian beggars do not really fit into the image of what is known as a “good enemy” (i.e. this is just a small component of our problem). And in addition to this, humans have at some time developed the habit to HUNT, where hiding one’s real intentions is an essential part of the activity (be it by hiding altogether from view, or, e.g., by distracting the intended prey’s attention from the real danger). The behaviour patterns of hunting we have nowadays e.g. among salespersons (who try to persuade while not mentioning possible problems), also at certain card games and at chess, and yes, also among beggars. And humans do NOT like to be made a prey – just imagine how it feels first to be cheated and afterwards, perhaps, to be laughed about by the cheater. It depends a bit how often one is exposed to the experience of being cheated: the oftener, the easier one’s distrust may arise (could it be that just politians will, accordingly, be inclined to be distrustful?). And even if usual people may, in general, not be so very distrustful, SOME will usually begin to talk about the possibility that, e.g., all this begging in the streets of Helsinki might in fact be organized crime (a rumour which I have heard more than once), and our free (yellow) press will not easily let such an exciting possibility go unmentioned. Which, in turn, some members of the genral public will find convincing, etc. .
And what should our politicians, in this situation, tell the public if they want people to behave a bit more humanely? Perhaps (a) that the social workers in Helsinki do in fact have some impression what is going on, and that IF there is some organized crime involved then at least at such a low level that it is really no public problem, further (b) that nobody demands from people that they should give more than they can in fact afford (so that, IF they were cheated about their donation, it were anyway a really affordable loss, easily to be shrugged off) , that they also (c) should ask themselves whether THEY would want it as a full-time job to sit there waiting that somebody deigns to give some really not so big amount, or to have to spend the day approaching unwilling people for some donation, and finally (d) that, even though there is some (SMALL) chance of being cheated, it also is a possibility to show to oneself that one has in fact some genrous side in oneself and that it is not bad to develop that a bit. There is of course always also the brutal demand around that “these people simply should go home where they belong”, but in fact we do now have the EU with every European’s freedom to move within the EU (to a certain degree), these beggars ARE Europeans, and it is unluckily a fact that these beggars are, in their “home” countries, treated in ways which are STILL worse than their treatment in Helsinki (which we worthy Europeans should basically energetically and loudly protest against).